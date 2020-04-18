Dole donates 2 million pounds of fresh produce to communities in need

The Dole Food Company says it has donated more than 2 million pounds of fresh produce to those struggling to find enough food during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dole, one of the world's largest fruit and vegetable producers, says it and associated growers have donated the food to recipients from food banks in the U.S. to communities in Latin America.

Dole's leadership says while the donation will not solve all food needs, they feel they need to do their part during the crisis, according to a release Thursday.

“The virus is ruthless, and we have seen the brutal impact it has had on people—directly to their health and their income,” said Johan Linden, CEO of Dole Food Company.

“We want to answer the needs of the communities around our operations and do what we can to strengthen them during this moment of hardship," adds Linden.

Dole says its donations in the U.S. have been made in major cities overrun with the coronavirus, including San Deigo, New York, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Houston and Los Angeles.

Donations in Latin America are heading to rural communities, where not only Dole grows its tropical fruit but are areas hard hit by COVID-19. Dole says its food donations have been made in places like the Aguan Valley of Honduras and in Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala and Colombia.

“As an important local employer, it is our duty to support local communities. The consequences of this crisis are just starting to be felt here and the need for social support will continue to be felt in the weeks and months to come,” Renato Acuña, President of Dole Fresh Fruit Latin America, said in a statement.