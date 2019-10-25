Donald Driver named 2020 Black College Football Hall of Fame Finalist

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver (80) during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Green Bay, Wis. The Vikings won 38-26. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Donald Driver has been named one of the 26 finalists for Black College's 2020 Football Hall of Fame, TMJ4 reports.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced the 26 finalists for induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame class of 2020 on Thursday.

Among the finalists: former Green Bay Packer wide receiver Donald Driver.

A 12-member selection committee composed of journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL managers and football executives made the selections.

The finalists include 23 players, two coaches and one contributor.

The inductee's will be announced on Nov. 14.

 