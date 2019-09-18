Donald Driver's son receives offer to UW Badgers as a sophomore in high school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- The son of Packers legend Donald Driver, Cristian Driver, has reportedly received an offer from the University of Wisconsin and the UW Badgers for the 2022-23 season.
In a tweet, Cristian Driver says he is "grateful and blessed" and that his family, coaches and teammates deserve thanks. He also tagged all of the UW's coaches.
I am extremely grateful and blessed to receive an offer from The University of Wisconsin!!! Thanks to my Family coaches and teammates. @jimleonhard @PaulChrystWISC @CoachKhalif @CoachGilmoreUW @BadgerFootball @car20ruiz @RossRoby1 @Steven_Greek #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/28YPxT10Z8— Mr. Driver (@CristianDriver_) September 18, 2019
Cristian is currently a sophomore at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas.
My man @cristian_driver has finally received a offer from his hometown. Remember this as we continue to chase our dreams: “Climb the mountain so you can see the world, not so the world can see you.” @donald_driver80 @driven_elite #WisconsinLove @lammi_sports pic.twitter.com/EJBRuuGSuG— Donald Driver (@Donald_Driver80) September 18, 2019