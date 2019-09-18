Donald Driver's son receives offer to UW Badgers as a sophomore in high school

The son of Packers legend Donald Driver, Cristian Driver, has reportedly received an offer from the University of Wisconsin and the UW Badgers for the 2022-23 season.

In a tweet, Cristian Driver says he is "grateful and blessed" and that his family, coaches and teammates deserve thanks. He also tagged all of the UW's coaches.

Cristian is currently a sophomore at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas.