Donate Blood, win a trip to the Super Bowl



The American Red Cross is announcing a new push in the new year to get more donations. The organization says if you donate blood or platelets between January 1 and January 19th, you will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The Red Cross has teamed up with the NFL to make the giveaway possible. You’ll receive two tickets to the big game, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel stay plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

Right now, the Red Cross says donations are critically needed.

