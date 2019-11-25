Donation honors late Town of Madison police officer

The family of late Town of Madison police officer Sergeant Jessica Fischer is honoring her memory by helping kids in need shop for the holidays.

Sgt. Fischer served the Town of Madison Police Department for 13 years.

"That's all she ever wanted to be, was a police officer," said Sandra Vine, Fischer's mother.

Fischer wanted to give back to her community, so she got involved with Shop With A Cop Dane County.

"Her face just lit up when she knew she could start Shop With A Cop," Vine said, adding, "That's all I heard about from maybe July on."

Shop With A Cop is a nonprofit organization that pairs officers with kids in need. Officers take the children shopping and help them buy presents.

Fischer helped run the program and urged many of her fellow officers to get involved.

"No matter how hard the work, she was willing to undertake it, on or off-duty, to see this event succeed, and we're sad without her,' said Norra Stachel, treasurer for Shop With A Cop.

In August of 2018, Fischer unexpectedly took her own life. After her death, Fischer's brother Justin wanted to give back to the organization she loved.

"It was mostly just him, just as a tribute to his sister," Vine said.

Justin and Fischer's family started a fundraiser, creating and selling personalized coffee tumblers. On Monday, they donated all the proceeds to Shop With A Cop, presenting the organization with a check for $2,000.

"This is from our entire family, in Jess' memory," Vine said as she handed over the check.

Officers said this donation will keep Fischer's memory alive by helping even more kids.

"Her legacy through Shop With A Cop continues with us and through everybody with Dane County that's involved with Shop With A Cop," said Town of Madison Police Chief Scott Gregory.

The Madison Police Department will hold their Shop With A Cop event on Sunday, Dec. 8.