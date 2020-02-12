Donation to American Family Children’s Hospital improves pediatric cancer treatment

A big step forward in the fight against childhood cancer was taken at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Lions, Lions Clubs International Foundation and Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc. donated $200,000 to the hospital to purchase a flow cytometer machine.

The machine is used to analyze cells for cancer immunotherapy and other forms of cancer treatment. Hospital officials say it will help researchers develop safer and more effective treatments for kids.

“Immunotherapy means that we can use the patient's own immune system to fight cancer, we can hope is more targeted towards the cancer.” said Dr. Mario Otto, UW Health Pediatric Oncologist. “It has much less side effects which means these kids have less side effects later in their life.”

This is the first flow cytometer that the Wisconsin Lions, LCIF & MACC Fund have donated to pediatric cancer researchers in Madison and the second one in the state.