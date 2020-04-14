Donations to Salvation Army WUM & Dane Co. will go twice as far right now

A donation to the Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan will go twice as far thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor who wants to help in the agency’s COVID-19 response efforts.

The organization announced Tuesday that someone stepped up and offered to match all donations through June 1, up to $125,000. If someone with a Dane County zip code donates, the money will go to the Salvation Army of Dane County.

"With a record number of layoffs and reduced work hours, the need for assistance in Madison and Dane County continues to rise. Providing shelter and meals for hungry families and children out of school is our top priority," Dane County Coordinator Major Andrew Shiels said.

The Salvation Army also showed just how far a donation can go. For Dane County, for example, it said:



A $10 donation feeds one woman in the Single Women's Shelter for one day

A $50 donation provides one night of shelter for a family of four with nowhere else to go

A $250 donation can provide utility, rent, or grocery assistance for one family in need

"Your donations will help us respond quickly to the most vulnerable among us," Shiels added.

Here’s how to donate:

