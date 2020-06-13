“Don’t speak for me:” J.J. Watt responds to Twitter user about taking a knee

Houston Texans defensive end and former Badger J.J. Watt clapped back at another Twitter user about taking a knee during the national anthem.

A Twitter user responded to another post by right-leaning website creator Matt Couch. Couch shared the news on Friday that Texans coach Bill O’Brien planned to take a knee with his players during the national anthem when the NFL season resumes.

The twitter user replied to Couch, in a now deleted post, “Pretty sure you won’t see @JJWatt taking a knee…” according to a screengrab by ESPN Sports Center

Watt responded Saturday saying “A) don’t speak for me B) if you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly haven’t been listening.”

Earlier in the week, O’Brien, Watt, and several other Texans attended the funeral for George Floyd in Houston. Floyd did in May while in police custody after former police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Watt has also spoken out on Floyd’s death saying, “Racism is a problem and silence won’t solve it.”

