Doorbell camera catches man trying to get in Janesville home

A Janesville man wants to warn his neighbors after his doorbell camera caught someone trying to get into his home. Bryan Spigarelli says last Thursday, his camera recorded a man in a black hooded sweatshirt try to open his front door around 5 a.m.

“I was obviously sleeping at the time when it happened. But the video clearly showed him trying to cover the camera right away and going for the door,” said Spigarelli.

Spigarelli says at first he was scared. “What would have happened if he got in? Because I was sleeping,”

Spigarelli says he filed a report with Janesville Police. He says police identified the man in the video who tried to open the door. Spigarelli says the man told police he was intoxicated at the time and went to the house.

“I understand he claims he was drunk, but still, you just don’t know,” said Spigarelli.

Spigarelli uploaded the video to Facebook to warn his neighbors on the eastside of Janesville.

“All I want out of this is making people alert, and keeping their houses locked up at all times,” he said. “And investing in a video doorbell of some sort, so you have peace of mind at your house. I would have never known about this if it wasn’t for the Ring doorbell,”

