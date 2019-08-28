Dorian now a hurricane near US Virgin Islands

Forecasters say Dorian has become a hurricane as it nears the U.S. Virgin Islands and is expected to keep getting stronger.

The Hurricane Center says tropical storm conditions are expected Wednesday in Puerto Rico, with hurricane conditions possible. Puerto Rico could see flash floods, and heavy rains are expected in the Bahamas and Florida.

The risk of storm surge is increasing in the central and northwestern Bahamas and along Florida's eastern coast, but forecasters can't say yet when it might happen.

Shortly before 2 p.m. EDT, the National Hurricane Center reported Hurricane Dorian was expected to move near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands during the afternoon. It's then expected to move over the open Atlantic, east of the southeastern Bahamas, on a course approaching the U.S. Southeast coast.

The Miami-based hurricane center reports Dorian has become a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.