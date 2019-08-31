Dorian strengthens overnight with winds of 145 mph

Hurricane Dorian strengthened yet again this morning, the powerful storm now packing winds of 145 mph. This is a category four storm, winds exceeding 157+ would make it a category five storm.

New model runs have shifted the track of the storm slightly to the east, which is good news for Floridians as the strongest winds and heaviest rains will stay off shore. However, hurricane force winds will still accompany the storm as it makes landfall. The worst impacts will occur Monday and Tuesday along the Florida coast, before Dorian makes a run for the Carolina's Wednesday and Thursday, possibly making landfall as a slightly weaker category two storm.