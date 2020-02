Two women were fatally shot near 24th Place and Auer Avenue Saturday night, Feb. 22. Police said a man was arrested.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said the victims were 31 and 30.

A Milwaukee man, 32, was taken into custody at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear what might have led to the violence.

Anyone with information was asked to call Milwaukee police or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.