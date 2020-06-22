Downton Madison's Wilson Street garage opens

After a decade of planning and construction, the Wilson Street garage has finally opened. The brand-new parking facility replaces the Government East garage.

It is the city's first underground parking structure and houses 520 parking spaces, charging stations for electric vehicles, bicycle parking, and a bicycle center.

For Downtown Madison Inc. President Jason Ilstrup, the new facility adds density, more parking, and makes the city more multi-modal. He added that it also "creates the economic, political, and cultural heart to out city, which downtown Madison."

The garage's main entrance and exit are located on E. Wilson Street, while a reversible lane on the East Doty Street side will be available during peak entry and exit times.

Alder Mike Verveer celebrated the opening, calling it "a long time coming" and a "relief" for the people who have been working on the Judge Doyle Square Project for years.

"We lived it and we know that today is a huge sense of relief to finally have the first phase of the Judge Doye Square Project open to the public," he continued.