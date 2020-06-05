25% of State St. businesses may not recover, Downtown Madison Director says

While the past few nights in downtown Madison have been relatively peaceful, the damage has already been done for many businesses. And, for many of them, there may be no coming back.

Madison's Central Business Improvement District's Executive Director Tiffany Kenney estimated a quarter of business owners don't think they will ever recover. A majority of those businesses, too, are locally-owned.

She added that every shop along State Street has suffered some kind of damage. A walk down the road shows nearly every storefront is boarded up.

Coronavirus has already made for a tough two months for businesses, now their owners have to recover from the looting and other resulting damage.