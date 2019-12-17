Downtown Wausau development plans show second Dudley Tower, indoor year-round market

An Appleton-based consulting firm will unveil their master plan for development for two areas of Wausau at the city’s Plan Commission meeting Tuesday evening.

The city had been seeking proposals for the Towers Area and the South Riverfront District.

The South Riverfront District is a 30-acre site bounded by railroad tracks to the east, from Washington Street to the north, the Wisconsin River to the west, and Island Park Apartments to the south.

Towers Area is the name the city is using to market the area surrounding the Dudley Tower, Landmark building, former St. James School lot and McClellan Street parking ramp.

Plans for redevelopment for the South Riverfront include a year-round indoor market, simplified access to downtown, improved mobility and access to the river and a skywalk.

Plans for the Towers area focus on street redevelopment, including converting one-way street into two-ways. And a focus on creating a thriving neighborhood with walkable amenities. Plans also show a second building similar to the already standing Dudley Tower. If built, it would be located west of N. 1St Street.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Wausau City Hall.

Click here to view the plans.

