Dozens line up outside Middleton Costco to stock up on supplies

Concerns over the coronavirus has sent people scrambling for supplies.

Dozens of people were lined up outside the Costco in Middleton Friday morning. The store opens at 10 a.m. but with so many people waiting outside to get in, they opened the doors about 10 minutes early.

Unfortunately, some of the most sought after items – toilet paper and paper towels – were not in stock. There was a sign on the door that read: “we are currently out of all toilet paper and paper towel products”

Greg Warner was one of the many people waiting to get inside. He told us he couldn’t find hand sanitizer anywhere, so he just made his own.

“I decided I needed some hand sanitizer and it’s not available in stores in Madison so I used a recipe that is all over the internet and it’s hard to find any alcohol over 80 % so I used grain alcohol,” Warner said.

Warner is trying to be extra cautious around crowds because he is considered high-risk.

“I have an autoimmune disease, ulcerative colitis, so I do have some concerns. But I am being prudent, taking steps, watching where I am in public, all of that. I’m keeping up on the news and everything, so it’s not panicking me,” he said.

Warner says he’s pretty much stocked up at home, just in case.

“I did get some disinfectant wipes a couple weeks ago so I’m set on that. Got food at home, made a trip to Yahara Bay distillery and got some Rokker vodka, so I am all good,” he said.

