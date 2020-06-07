Dozens of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers return home from Afghanistan

About three dozen Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers arrived at Dane County Regional Airport Saturday after being deployed to Afghanistan for several months.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says the soldiers are from the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry. They were deployed in July 2019.

The group performed a “guardian angel” mission, aiding the U.S. army.

This is the second group from the 128th Infantry to return home. About 150 soldiers returned to Wisconsin on April 28. About 300 soldiers from the 128th Infantry remain in Afghanistan.

