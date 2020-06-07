Dozens of Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers return home from Afghanistan

Brig. Gen. Joane Mathews, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Army, Command Sgt. Maj. Rafael Conde, the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s senior enlisted leader, and Command Chief Warrant Officer William Krueck were among other Wisconsin National Guard members at the Dane County Regional Airport June 6 to welcome home members of the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry from a deployment to Afghanistan. The 128th Infantry deployed on a “guardian angel” mission, providing force protection for numerous engagements between Security Force Assistance Brigade advisors and other coalition forces, contractors and Afghan troops. The battalion mobilized for deployment in July of 2019. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)- About three dozen Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers arrived at Dane County Regional Airport Saturday after being deployed to Afghanistan for several months.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says the soldiers are from the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry. They were deployed in July 2019.

The group performed a “guardian angel” mission, aiding the U.S. army.

This is the second group from the 128th Infantry to return home. About 150 soldiers returned to Wisconsin on April 28. About 300 soldiers from the 128th Infantry remain in Afghanistan.

 