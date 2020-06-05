Flags with anti-police slogans placed on lawn of Madison School Board President

Protesters apparently placed dozens of American flags with anti-police messages and profanity on the lawn of MMSD Board of Education President Gloria Reyes Thursday.

In several Facebook Lives posted on Thursday, Reyes showed dozens of protesters standing outside their cars parked in front of her house. It appears from the videos that the protesters were calling her to remove School Resource Officers from the Madison Police Department from being stationed at Madison schools.

"I'm just sitting out here listening, and hearing from them is what my role is, to listen," Reyes said on Facebook. Reyes appeared to stay on her porch, while the protesters stood on the road.

"It's a little awkward for people to be at my house, in front of my house. But I feel safe. I believe that they have a right to protest and I will stand behind that, whether I agree or not," Reyes said.

The next morning, Reyes, a former police officer, showed in several more Facebook Lives dozens of flags that had been placed into her lawn, apparently overnight. It appears that anti-police slogans as well as Black Lives Matter slogans were written on the flags and signs across her lawn.

"I have been advocating for our black and brown community for years in many different ways," Reyes said in a Facebook Live.

"But just because we don't agree on our approaches does not mean we need to treat each other inhumanly. We all want the same things. Let's make people accountable but at the end of the day, we need to get to work," she said.

"We have to make our police departments accountable," according to Reyes.

In a statement from the Madison Metropolitan School District Friday afternoon, Reyes said that School Resource Officers from the Madison Police Department "are just one component of a very comprehensive district safety program that works each day to keep our students safe, with each of these components reliant upon the other, working in concert to optimize student safety."

Reyes also outlined several goals for the district: