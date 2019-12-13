It's Time for 'TubaChristmas' at the Capitol

Dozens of musicians are set to perform at the Wisconsin State Capitol Rotunda Saturday afternoon for the annual 'TubaChristmas' concert.

The very first 'TubaChristmas' was held in 1974, in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza.

"It was to celebrate low brass playing a melody," said Steve Tweed, Madison's 'TubaChristmas' concert organizer.

Now, the events -- held across the world -- bring tuba, sousaphone, euphonium, and baritone musician together to play holiday music.

In Madison, musicians will play in the Capitol Rotunda for the 18th year. The hour-long concert is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. It is free and open to the public.

In 2018, more than 200 players, ages 8 to 80 performed locally, according to organizers of Madison's 'TubaChristmas.'

If you are interested in playing at the Capitol, there is same-day registration at the First United Methodist Church on Wisconsin Avenue at noon, followed by rehearsal there from 1-2 p.m. Registration is $10.

All ages are welcome to play. It's recommended that participants bring a music stand.