Dozens scatter as gunfire erupts near Madison basketball court

Gunfire near basketball courts on the near west side of Madison Monday evening sent dozens of people, both on and off the court, running for safety, according to the Madison Police Department.

Surveillance videos captured the scene, MPD's incident report indicates, showing one person scooping up a child on the nearby playground and many others crawling for cover.

In all, investigators say 50-75 fled from the courts, in the 2300 block of Allied Drive, when the shots went off around 7:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses told officers some of the people involved in the exchange took off in a black SUV.

Investigators found several shell casings in the area. They also found possible bullet damage on an apartment building, but believe it may have been from an earlier incident.

