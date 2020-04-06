Dozens wish Eau Claire woman a happy 100th birthday

COVID-19 is causing many different events to have to cancel, but it's not stopping one Eau Claire woman from celebrating her 100th birthday.

Geraldine Olson or "Gerry" as her friends and family call her, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday. Even though it was an unconventional way to celebrate a birthday, Olson says it was a memorable one.

"This one takes the cake."

Due to social distancing Olson's birthday plans had to be adjusted and her great granddaughter Samantha Cronin was one of the many people that helped put the big day together.

"Initially we planned to have the grandkids and the great-great grandkids go by, but when I put a post on Facebook, we were thinking maybe some family friends who know her would want to join in and we never anticipated what it turned into," said Cronin.

Dozens of friends, family and people from the community drove their cars past Olson's house to wish her a happy birthday from a distance. Olson says she has never felt more like a celebrity.

Cronin says the 100th birthday turned out bigger than they could have ever imagined and that she is thankful to be part of such a thoughtful community.

"Seeing how many people in these circumstances came out for someone who they don't even know, a lot of them, just to spread joy and to spread love."

Geraldine Olson is a woman that has touched many peoples lives, so her friends and family knew that had to give her the birthday she deserved. Jodie Cronin, Olson's granddaughter says she was surprised to see just how many people Olson had affected.

"We've had birthday wishes from all over the country actually on Facebook for her and everything because people will share it and this person shares it so we've had cards and wishes from all over."

Even though it wasn't the 100th birthday party anyone had pictured, Olson says she is so grateful for how the day went.

"I am very fortunate, but I don't think I'll make it to two hundred."

Family members say they have a different celebration planned that will be postponed until the world is safer, but they are more than happy with how their grandma's 100th birthday turned out.