'Dream Bus' brings books, multimedia to students in need across Dane Co.

This fall the ‘Dream Bus’ is bringing thousands of books and multimedia elements to kids in Dane County who have trouble accessing their public libraries.

Advocates say the chance to check out the bus is breaking down barriers, to improve students’ access to reading.

Tracy Herold gets to witness the enchantment as she drives the bus around town. On Wednesday at Mendota Elementary, after-school teachers saw it too.

For Herold and her team at the Dane County Library Service, the magic began three years ago.

“We started off with an idea and seeing it as a reality has been a dream come true,” Herold says.

From twinkling LED lights to seats doubling as ladders, each component of the bus grew out of her team's imagination.

And the books aren’t just in English.

“We do have a Spanish section that has grown over time and that is something that is very popular,” Herold says.

Focused on accessibility, the ‘Dream Bus’ even helps erase library system bans placed on individuals who have lost books in the past.

“You're able to go to any library now and check anything out. You're no longer blocked,” Herold says.

That's part of the magic on this bus, and it's thanks to real-life magicians like her.

For their full route and schedule, head to their website.

