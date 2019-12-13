Dreary start to weekend as big storm passes to south Monday

After a dreary end to the week, it looks like more of the same to kick off the weekend. A cold front swinging through the area will keep cloud cover around throughout the day Saturday. While a few flurries and patchy drizzle can't be ruled out, no significant precipitation is expected.

Temperatures will start off into the upper 20s falling into the lower 20s by the evening hours. Keep in mind, anything that is wet and untreated could potentially be slick. Cloud cover will diminish Saturday night giving way to plenty of sunshine on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be chilly and only into the lower 20s across southern Wisconsin.

All eyes continue to be on a potent storm system early next week. While heavy snow is anticipated with this system, it won't be across southern Wisconsin as new data shows we will be on the northern fringe.

Low Pressure is moving through the Pacific Northwest bringing much needed moisture in the form of rain and mountain snow. This will drift south and eastward through the Rockies this weekend with additional heavy snow expected in the mountainous regions. From there it will take a northeasterly trajectory through the nations Heartland and lower Midwest regions.

This will bring heavy snow through portions of Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio by early next week. If Wisconsin was to see anything, it would come in the form of a few flurries and snow showers along the stateline. Cloud cover, on the other hand, will not be in short supply. While minor shifts in the forecast storm track will happen in the days ahead, it doesn't appear we will be in an area susceptible to change.

Keep in mind, there will be significant travel concerns through early next week for those heading southward. Once again, southern Wisconsin will dodge a bullet less than two weeks away from Christmas. Chances of snow moving through the end of the month also appear to be on the lower side of things.

