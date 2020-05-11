Drive-in theaters allowed to open with some restrictions

A new order Monday from Wisconsin's Department of Health Services allows drive-in theaters to start re-opening - with some restrictions.

Under the order, people at drive-in theaters can only leave their cars to pick up concessions or use the restroom. Theaters cannot offer outdoor seating. Theater staff can offer food deliver to people in their cars.

Even with the restrictions, Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre owner Lee Burgess said he is relieved he will have a movie season at all.

"There was one point where I thought we were going to lose the whole season," Burgess explained.

Burgess has run Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre in Jefferson for two decades. While he knew he could survive losing a full season during the pandemic, he knew he would take a hit.

"There are some theaters and other small businesses that if they can't operate for one season, they could go under," Burgess said.

For Wisconsin's drive-in theaters, every day counts.

"They only have a few months out of the year to make a living," said George Rouman, president of the National Association of Theatre Owners of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

Many drive-in theaters only operate between April or May through September or October, so Monday's new order from Wisconsin DHS comes as a relief.

"They get to prove now that our industry can start to come back in a safe and responsible way," Rouman explained.

However, theater owners still face challenges. With studios pushing back release dates, Burgess will not have new movies to show until at least mid-July.

"I'm going through trying to think, what classic movies would people really like to see at drive-ins?" Burgess questioned.

Another precaution he is taking is reducing capacity to 50 percent.

"I'll probably park the cars every other spot," Burgess expalined.

With indoor theaters closed, drive-ins might still see a spike in business.

"I do think that there's a renewed interest in drive-ins right now because it's one of the few things that you can do for entertainment outside of the home," Rouman said.

Even with the restrictions, Burgess said he is happy to have something to do, and he is excited to see his customers again.

"I'm just really glad to see things like this happening more where we can get things going and people can get out and start living a little bit normal life," he said.

Burgess said he plans to open his theater by mid-June.