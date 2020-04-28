Drive-thru art exhibit to support local arts community

On the outside looking in is the idea behind the new Garver Feed Mill drive-thru art exhibit open 24/7 for people to see.

The exhibit features work from 18 local artists that can be seen in the windows and on the ground of the 55,000 square foot building. Some artists used televisions, projectors and interior lighting to create their work and have it be seen from a safe distance away.

"They had to be large enough that viewers could see it from their cars or bikes and not actually have to approach the window. Then they had to be installed without damaging the historic windows so as long as artists met that criteria and we have a window available for them we put them in the show," Bethany Jurewicz, Garver Events, said.

Many of the artists had events and projects planned that were cancelled due to COVID-19. The Garver Feed Mill is paying the participating artists a stipend and put together a GoFundMe to continue to generate support. The goal is $1,500 and it will be matched by a donor. All the money will go back to local artists.

"It is a bit of a make your own adventure situation, which is fun. You could also if you loved a piece and you went around the whole building, there's nothing stopping you from going around again. You can go around as many times as you want," Jurewicz said.

If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe click here. The exhibit will be up until May 31st.