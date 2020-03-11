Driver accused of OWI in Tuesday hit-and-run

A 54-year-old driver was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing into a delivery truck and walking away from the scene.

According to the Madison Police Department, Kristin R. Tidwell was intoxicated when her car collided with the truck shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of N. Blair St. and E. Mifflin St. She then reportedly got out of the car and walked off.

Witnesses were able to give investigators a “very good” description of the driver, leading to Tidwell’s arrest, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain explained.

Tidwell was booked into the Dane County jail on allegations of operating while intoxicated (3rd offence), hit-and-run, and possession of an open container of intoxicants on a street.