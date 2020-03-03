Driver arrested after crash that knocked other car off the road

A driver was going approximately 70 mph right before crashing into a vehicle that was sent into the bushes of a nearby home, a witness told the Madison Police Department.

Investigators noted the mother and her ten-year-old daughter, who were in the other vehicle, were lucky to walk away from the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Ruskin St. and Schlimgen Ave.

According to MPD’s incident report, the driver of the other vehicle, Michael K. Speirs, ran a stop sign at that intersection and collided with their car, pushing it off the road.

Speirs, 33, was booked into the Dane County jail on an OWI 3rd offense count and cited for failing to stop at a stop sign, according to police.