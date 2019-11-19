Driver arrested after running away from officers into a swampy area

A driver has been arrested after running from officers into a swampy area near the Alliant Energy Center early Tuesday morning.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, just before 1 a.m., officers pulled over a driver on Rimrock Road near John Nolen Drive, but as the person was stopping they got out of the car and ran away. The driver left the car in reverse, and it crossed over all lanes of John Nolen Drive before hitting a curb and coming to a stop.

Officers were later able to track the driver down in a swampy area near the Alliant Energy Center with the help of a drone and a K9 officer.

The driver was booked into the Dane County Jail for resisting a police officer. The name of the suspect has not been released.