Driver arrested for 3rd OWI after chain reaction crash on Madison’s North Side, police say

A 34-year-old Madison man is in jail after causing a chain reaction crash on the city’s North Side Thursday afternoon, says police.

Witnesses say Clayton M. Causey was behind the wheel of a car that hit a parked SUV on the 3700 block of Hanover Street. They said the impact caused the SUV to leave the road and hit a car parked in a driveway.

A passenger in Causey’s car had a non-life threatening injury following the crash, according to MPD. He was not injured.

Causey was arrested for causing injury by operating while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation. He has two prior arrests for driving under the influence.

