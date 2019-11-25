Driver arrested for OWI after vehicle goes into Lake Buttes des Morts

A driver was arrested for OWI after their vehicle went through the thin ice on Lake Buttes des Morts.

It happened Saturday, Nov. 23. Crews were called to the scene off Sand Pit Road.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office posted a photo on Facebook with this caption:



Bad Choice # 1 drinking and driving

Bad Choice # 1A drinking and driving on the “ice” on 11/23/19 (off Sand Pit Rd)

Our PSA is simple…. #MakeGoodChoices

The Sheriff's Office tells Action 2 News the driver was arrested for OWI.

Sunk? Dive and Ice Service was called to pull the vehicle out of the lake. They also posted photos of their Facebook page. CLICK HERE to view those photos.

Action 2 News reported on Nov. 18 about the early ice dangers.

"This is a month early. I mean, usually I'm not talking or going out on the ice until first week of December, second week of December, and that was just for walking ice. We don't normally drive out until first week, or second week of January," said Don Herman of Sunk? Dive and Ice Service.