Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run in downtown Madison

A driver has been tentatively charged in a fatal hit-and-run in downtown Madison Wednesday.

Madison police say Branden R. A. Iler, 21, voluntarily came to Madison police with his attorney.

On Sept. 12, a driver fatally hit a 60-year-old pedestrian in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. The man later died from his injuries.

On Sept. 18, the SUV involved was found, but not the driver.

On Wednesday Madison police referred tentative charges of a hit-and-run involving death and operating while revoked causing death.

Iler was given a date when he is required to show up in court.

