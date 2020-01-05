Driver dead after rollover Beltline crash

Madison Police say the driver in a serious rollover crash on the Beltline has died.

The crash happened on Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. near the Old Sauk Road exit. Authorities say the driver of the rollover car was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Police are not yet releasing the name of the victim.

Two others in another car were injured in the crash. One was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Given the nature of the crash, all westbound lanes of the Beltine between Old Sauk Road and Mineral Point Road were shut down, with the exception of a shoulder.

Police are still investigating.

