Driver gets wish to be laid to rest in school bus casket

A lifelong Grand Meadow, Minnesota resident and beloved school bus driver will be laid to rest in a school bus casket.

Glen Davis, who the kids on the bus called ‘Glennie,’ drove for Grand Meadow Schools for 55 years.

From 1949 to 2005, Davis had the chance to drive multiple generations of some local families, according to his obituary.

Davis passed away on Feb. 15 at the age of 88.

“He would proudly tell you that in all those years he never had an accident,” his obituary reads.

Glen Davis, 88, passed away in Grand Meadow, Minnesota, on Saturday, Feb. 15. Davis drove a school bus for 55 years and he was buried in a casket that was painted to look like a school bus

According to the Post Bulletin, the idea of the “bus casket” was first planted in Davis’ mind during a conversation he had with one of his sons-in-law and it never left his mind.

The first idea was to “wrap” the casket but that didn’t work and the idea was abandoned.

Jim Hindt, owner of Hindt Funeral Home, secretly began working on the project and painted the casket himself.

“Oh, I loved it,” Davis told the Post Bulletin in 2015 when he first saw the casket.

He will be laid to rest on Friday.

Grand Meadow is about 110 miles south of Minneapolis.