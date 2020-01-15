Driver hits, kills Mt. Horeb jogger running on shoulder of road, and then drives off

Authorities are investigating after a driver hit and killed a jogger and then drove off in Blue Mounds Wednesday.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a 26-year-old Mt. Horeb man was running on the shoulder of the road on County Highway JG at Bergum Road when an unknown vehicle struck him.

Based on reports from people who saw the victim running, investigators believe he may have been hit between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Authorities say he was facing incoming traffic when he was hit by the vehicle. He was wearing running attire.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact them at 608-255-2345.

