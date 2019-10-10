Driver identified in fatal Town of Verona crash

The 79-year-old driver who died a week after a car crash in the Town of Verona on Sept. 30 has been identified as Mary C. Benoy of Middleton.

The crash occurred on Sept 30 at 3:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Verona Road. According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Benoy failed to yield to the right-of-way of a pick-up truck driven by a 46-year-old man. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Dane County Medical Examiner said Benoy was taken to a local hospital and died Oct. 7 from injuries sustained in the crash.