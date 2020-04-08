Driver killed after colliding with semi on Grant Co. highway

A 42-year-old Bloomington man died early Wednesday morning after the pickup he was driving crashed into the side of a tractor-trailer in Potosi Township, according the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office’s preliminary investigation indicates James Hendrickson was driving on Abing Road around 6:30 a.m. and failed to stop at the Hwy. 35/61 intersection. His 2006 Dodge Ram, which was owned by H/E Squared Construction, reportedly struck the passenger side of the southbound semi as Hendrickson tried crossing the highway.

Hendrickson, who was not wearing his seat belt, was thrown from his truck and pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said. The 54-year-old driver of the Kenworth, Brian Cathman, of Lancaster, was not injured.

Investigators believe the heavy fog Wednesday morning played a role in the crash, however their investigation remains ongoing.

The wreck shut down the highway for several hours while it was being investigated and the scene was cleared.

The Sheriff’s Office noted this is the first deadly crash in Grant Co. this year.

