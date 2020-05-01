Driver killed in Marquette Co. crash

A rural Montello woman died Thursday after a van crashed into her car as she was driving along a county highway in the Town of Harris, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Annette Roberts was heading east on CTH J shortly before 3 p.m. when the northbound van failed to yield at the 7th Court intersection. The 51-year-old Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the other driver, nor did it state if that individual had been injured in the wreck.

The crash remains under investigation.

In his statement, Marquette Co. Sheriff Joe Konrath noted this was the first deadly crash in the county this year.