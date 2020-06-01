Driver killed in Waushara Co. crash

A 30-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning when the car he was driving crashed in the Town of Dakota.

According to the Waushara Co. Sheriff's Office, Beau Brown was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to reports of a wreck on Cottonville Lane.

Investigators say Brown was heading west when he apparently lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the nearby trees. When first responders arrived they found that the vehicle had been torn in half and caught fire.

Brown's passenger, Kevin Conger, survived the wreck, the Sheriff's Office said. They did not say if he was injured or if he was taken to the hospital.

In addition to the Sheriff's Office, the Wautoma Police Dept., Wisconsin State Patrol, Waushara EMS, Wautoma Fire Department, and Waushara Medical Examiner responded to the scene.