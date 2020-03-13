Driver not wearing seat belt killed in Columbia Co. crash

One person was killed following a crash in Columbia County on Friday morning.

A 2016 Hyundai Elantra drove past a flagged "road closed ahead" sign on Schoepp Road south of STH 60 in the Township of West Point at 11:42 a.m. The road had been closed due to high water since fall of 2019, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The Hyundai struck two concrete barriers at the road closure. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Sauk City Fire Department, Sauk Prairie EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Columbia County Highway Department and Blystone Towing.