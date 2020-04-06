Driver accused of pointing gun at man during East Side road-rage incident

A Madison man claimed another driver pointed a gun at him Saturday afternoon following a road-rage incident on the city’s East Side, according to the Madison Police Dept.

The man told officers he was forced onto the shoulder of the exit ramp from I-90 onto Hwy. 30 around 3:15 p.m. Later, the driver in the Black GMC Acadia got in front of his car and began “brake-checking.”

Police say that’s when the SUV moved to another lane and the driver pointed a gun at the man before driving away.