Driver pulls gun on pedestrian after sudden stop at Madison red light

Tensions ran high on a Madison roadway after a driver pulled a gun on a pedestrian Friday afternoon.

Police say it all began when the driver stopped his car very close to a crosswalk at a red light at East Washington Ave. and Wright St. around noon.

The pedestrian brushed up against the driver’s vehicle and words were exchanged, sparking an argument between the two.

But when the driver suddenly pulled out a handgun and held it in the air, the pedestrian thought "better of the situation" and walked away, according to a Madison incident report.

The pedestrian then called 911.