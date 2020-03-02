Driver sentenced in last year's deadly, head-on crash in Janesville

The man who was driving the night his 33-year-old passenger died in a head-on collision in Rock County last year learned his fate Monday.

Thomas Bluhm, 33, was sentenced to 14 years in prison following his conviction last November of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and his second OWI involving an injury. He will also have to serve 17 years of extended supervision, according to court documents.

Bluhm was trying to pass another vehicle in May 2019 when his Ford Mustang collided head-on with an oncoming Buick Encore along Highway 14 in Janesville. Authorities say he was going more than 100 miles an hour at the time.

David Savona, who was riding in the Mustang, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Encore suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital.