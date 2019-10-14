Driver wanted for following 12 yr girl, asking questions in SUV with 'a lot of junk' in it

Police are searching for a driver who stalked a 12-year-old girl on Madison’s west side Monday afternoon.

She was walking in the area of West Olin Avenue around 2:20 p.m. when a driver stopped his vehicle and asked her where the closest dog park was located.

The girl pointed in the direction of one, and then kept walking.

But the driver continued to drive alongside her, asking questions about where she was coming from and going to. Eventually he left, and the teen returned home safety.

The wanted driver is described as white, about 40 years old, having a white beard, brown glasses, possibility wearing a hate and drove a brown “suburban-like” SUV with “a lot of junk” in it, police say.

