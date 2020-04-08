Drivers asked to avoid area in Green County after truck crash

Drivers are asked to avoid part of County Highway N near Monroe Wednesday morning because of a crash.

Authorities said a tanker carrying milk rolled over after crashing into a utility pole around 4 a.m. According to the Monroe Fire Department, there is damage to the pole and power lines, so crews have been working the scene for several hours. Power has also been out in part of the area.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Green County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to avoid County Highway N near Monroe until around 10 a.m. Deputies say to use County Highway J or State Highway 69 instead.