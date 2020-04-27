Drivers get into fight after Beltline off-ramp road rage incident, police say

Two men allegedly got into a fight on Madison’s West Side after a road rage incident that occurred off the Beltline Highway Saturday afternoon.

Police say Trevor Maki cut off another man as they got off the highway onto Gammon Road around 4 p.m.

The 36-year-old driver said he gave Maki the finger and was followed until both cars stopped at West Platte Drive off Odana Road.

Police said both men got out of their car and Maki swung at the other driver. The man said he saw the 43-year-old had a handgun in a holster and tackled him to the ground.

Both men were punching each other, and Maki left the other driver with significant facial injuries, according to police.

Maki as arrested for disorderly conduct with use of a weapon, substantial battery, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, and several tentative prescription drug charges.

He had a valid concealed carry permit.