Drivers identified in rollover wreck, semi crash that closed Hwy. 151

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office released new details Wednesday regarding the crash involving two tractor-trailers that closed Hwy. 151 on Tuesday morning as well as the rollover wreck that led it.

One of the semis involved was reportedly transporting 500 gallons of a hazardous material, which led to the highway being shut down into the afternoon while crews cleaned it up.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary Thill was heading south on the highway, when his vehicle rolled several times near the Airport Road intersection, in Paris Township. The vehicle eventually came to a rest on its roof and caught fire.

The 18-year-old Thill was injured in the wreck and taken to Mercy Hospital, in Dubuque for treatment, the Sheriff’s Office’s statement explained. It added that a juvenile was with him and fled the scene, but she was later found.

The drivers of the two semis, Rex Latham and Kathaleen Price, were both injured in the subsequent crash involving their vehicles and taken to Southwest Hospital, in Platteville, according to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they were hurt after Price started to slow down as she passed the wreck and Latham didn’t notice. Latham’s semi smashed into Price’s, sending her off the right side of the road and him into the median.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Latham had been transporting the hazardous material. Two deputies who were exposed to it were also taken to the hospital for observation, treated and released.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

