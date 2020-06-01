Drivers should be on alert for pavement buckling during hot weather

With hotter temperatures expected to arrive Tuesday, transportation officials are warning drivers to be alert for buckled pavement.

Pavement can buckle when weather goes from cool to hot. This causes pavement to expand and push against each other. Sometimes, the pressure can cause the pavement to buckle and create bumps or dips.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it is difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur.

They ask drivers to focus their full attention on the road, watch for slowing traffic, and be ready to move over for roadside workers.

People can report serious pavement issues by calling 911. WisDOT asks people to provide specific location information for these serious pavement issues.