Drug raid seizes cocaine, marijuana and a gun on Madison's east side

A suspected drug dealer and another man are behind bars after a police chase on Madison’s east side Monday.

Madison police say it happened around 8:10 a.m. near the Red Roof Inn on Hayes Road.

Police say the known drug dealer was arrested after a short chase until officers arrested him. A loaded semiautomatic handgun was later found in his car.

With a warrant, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force raided the suspect’s house and seized cocaine, marijuana, cell phones, money and a digital scale.

A second man was also arrested, who had just met with the alleged drug dealer.

The alleged drug dealer, Albert D. Granger, 32 of Madison, is facing the following charges: delivery of cocaine, delivery of heroin, delivery of schedule I substance, possession with intent to deliver cocaine power, possession with intent to deliver cocaine base, possession with intent to deliver schedule I/II controlled substance, resisting arrest and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The other man arrested, Deonte L. Turner, 27 of Fitchburg, is facing a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

