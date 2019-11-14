Sheriff: Two people break into Richland Co. home deputies raided hours earlier

A home in Richland County was first the subject of a drug raid and hours later it was burglarized.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy noticed a light was on inside a home on McNurlin Street in Gotham and a car with its trunk was open in the driveway on Wednesday. The home should have been unoccupied because two people were arrested the day before on drug-related charges.

Chief Deputy Chad Kanable said another deputy was called for assistance and they discovered people broke into the home and several items were possibly missing. The deputies found Steven Baker and Nichole Weiland hiding behind a shed. They were arrested on several counts including burglary, trespassing, and theft.

Kanable said twelve hours prior, methamphetamine, marijuana, cash, drug paraphernalia, and naloxone were found inside after a search warrant was served after a two months-long investigation by the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force. It was the second time in six months the home was searched on suspicion of being a drug trafficking place.

William Giddings was arrested on several charges including: three counts of delivering meth, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and 12 counts of bail jumping. Jade Vonbehren was arrested for methamphetamine possession and drug paraphernalia.