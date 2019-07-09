Drunk man uses Uber to rescue injured baby bird

A wildlife rescue in northern Utah is giving props to a man who found a creative way to rescue an abandoned baby bird while out drinking with friends.

Staff at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah (WRCNU) say they recently received a call from the man who “had a few too many,” but discovered a baby lesser goldfinch struggling on the ground.

About an hour later the bird arrived at the center by itself in an Uber.

“NO, seriously, this little orphaned Lesser Goldfinch was the sole occupant of an Uber vehicle for a ride to WRCNU,” the rescue said on Facebook.

Staff later learned that the man had called the car because he was too intoxicated to drive.

“Thank you to the rescuer who helped this little one get the care it needed in a timely manner and thank you for keeping yourself safe and others on the road safe as well!” WRCNU said.

Center director Dalyn Marthaler says the bird who they nicknamed “Petey” was thin and dehydrated when he arrived. The bird should be released into the Utah wilderness in a few weeks.

